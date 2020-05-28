DOH Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports three new COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 647.

Hawai‘i County remains at 82. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, 81 individuals have recovered and been cleared. The new cases were identified in Honolulu County.

Counties have reopened beaches and the counties are now moving into reopening the medium-risk businesses. In Hawai‘i County, those establishments can reopen on June 1.

Here is the following breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county: