COVID-19 Testing, Antibody Screening in West Hawai‘i Over Weekend

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i, HOPE Services and the Hawai‘i National Guard will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic for COVID-19 at Old Kona Airport Park in the Kekua‘okalani Gym/KCAC parking lot on Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 testing will also be available at Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikoloa on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The entrance is from Kamakoa Drive at the end of Paniolo Avenue.

These free clinics are open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on-site at both locations will make the determinations regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinics will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pens and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Antibody Testing

Antibody testing will also be available at both the Kona and Waikoloa testing clinics. Antibody testing can determine if you have previously had COVID-19.

Antibody testing will be offered only to those previously identified as having had the coronavirus or those with high-risk exposures, including healthcare workers, first responders, and family members or those with close contact to known positives. A simple blood draw detects the presence of SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies in your system.

There is a $43 out-of-pocket cost to people whose medical insurance plans do not cover the antibody test. Call your insurance provider to find out if you’re covered. For further information, call Premier Medical Group at 808-304-9745 or Hawai‘i County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031