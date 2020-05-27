HPD Looking For Missing Teenager

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported missing.

Kailey Puanani Doll, 17, was last seen in the Hilo area on May 22 at approximately 10:30 a.m. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 156 pounds, with a medium complexion, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, V-cut shirt and jeans. She may be in the Puna area. Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Doll to call contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810, via email at [email protected]. The public may also call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.