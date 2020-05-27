HPD Arrests 12 Motorists For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 18 through May 24, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 342 DUI arrests compared with 456 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 1 90 Puna 1 78 Ka’u 0 4 Kona 7 133 South Kohala 3 24 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 12 342

There have been 322 major accidents so far this year compared with 377 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.6%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 14.3% for fatal crashes and 14.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.