HPD Arrests 12 Motorists For DUI

By Big Island Now
May 27, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated May 26, 2020, 5:53 PM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 18 through May 24, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 342 DUI arrests compared with 456 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo01
South Hilo190
Puna178
Ka’u04
Kona7133
South Kohala324
North Kohala08
Island Total12342
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 322 major accidents so far this year compared with 377 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.6%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 14.3% for fatal crashes and 14.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments