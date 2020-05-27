Business Spotlight: Premier Restoration Hawai’i Explains Why You Should Consult A Professional for Water and Mold Damage

Business Spotlight: Premier Restoration Hawai'i's Uilani Kailiwai Explains Why You Should Consult A Professional for Water and Mold Damage

Patty Lee sits down with Premier Restoration Hawaii's Uilani Kailiwai to discuss why you should consult a professional for water and mold damage.Uilani will also provide tips to avoid flooding and mold growth.Learn more about Premier Restoration by visiting their website at https://www.premhi.com/ or calling (808) 201-2140.#BigIslandNow #PremierRestoration

