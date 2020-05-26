Shared Ride Coupons Expiration Dates Extended

Hawai‘i County Shared Ride Taxi Coupons have been extended.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the county’s Shared Ride users have been unable to use their Shared Ride Taxi Coupons within the timeframe allowed. Because of that, the Hawai‘i County Mass Transit Agency is extending the expiration dates on coupons from April 30 and May 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020.

The Mass Transit Agency has notified the participating taxi companies of this extension.

There is no need to not alter the expiration dates on the coupons because doing so will mean they can’t be accepted.

For further information, call Mass Transit at 808-961-8744.