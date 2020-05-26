SAT, ACT Test-Optional for UH Admission in Fall Semester 2021

Prospective first-year college students applying to the University of Hawaiʻi for the fall 2021 semester can now do so without submitting SAT or ACT scores. The exemption applies only to incoming 2021-2022 undergraduate applicants, who may still submit test scores as part of their admissions application if they choose to.

“These are unprecedented times and we at UH Mānoa want to do what we can to help,” stated Roxie Shabazz, UH Mānoa Assistant Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Director of Admissions. “We’ve all been impacted one way or another by COVID-19. By offering this option, we are confident that for fall 2021, we will still attract an applicant pool of students that will thrive academically at UH Mānoa.”

The College Board canceled the SAT exams scheduled in May and June, impacting many prospective UH Mānoa students scheduled to graduate from high school next year.

“This spring season is critical for the high school junior, but unfortunately due to the COVID-19 challenges, a vast majority were unable to take their exam,” said Ryan Yamaguchi, UH Mānoa associate director of admissions. “We want to make sure these students are not unfairly impacted by this unprecedented crisis.”

More information can be found on the UH Mānoa Admissions website.

There are no changes at UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu where standardized tests are not used as a principal criteria in the application process. College admissions tests are not required for admission to the UH Community Colleges.