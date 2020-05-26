No New COVID-19 Cases on the Big Island Reported

All but one of the 81 individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 on the Big Island have recovered and been released from quarantine. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports no new cases.

Approximately 7,100 people have been tested on Hawai‘i Island, according to an email from the Civil Defense this morning. Testing continues as the economy slowly reopens.

“Early testing means early detection and early care that helps stop the spreading of this virus,” Civil Defense states.

Overall, there are 642 reported COVID-19 cases statewide. The Hawai‘i Department of Health will update numbers at noon.

Efforts to help those in need continue islandwide. Today, there will be a food drop in Ka‘ū at the Pahala Gym from 10 a.m. to noon, courtesy of Hawai‘i Food Basket along with assistance from the Hawai‘i National Guard, County Police, and the Sheriff’s Department.

Gov. David Ige has approved Mayor Harry Kim’s request to open medium-risk businesses on June 1. These businesses include salons, restaurants, barbershops and places of worship.

Individual opening dates will be dependent on the business’s readiness to meet the requirements of safety. If assistance is needed, call Hawaii County Task Force at 808-935-0031.