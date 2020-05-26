Hotels Statewide Report Significant Revenue Loss for April

By Big Island Now
May 26, 2020, 9:56 AM HST (Updated May 26, 2020, 9:56 AM)
×

Courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority

Millions of dollars in revenue at hotels statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, hotels recorded profits of $10.4 million, a 97% drop compared to last year where hotels raked in $344.7 million.

In an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, all passengers arriving from out-of-state were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine as of March 26. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers. Many properties closed or reduced operations in April.

As a result, room supply was 45.4% lower year-over-year (887,200 room nights) and room demand dwindled to 79,100 room nights (-93.7%), according to the April Hawaii Hotel Performance Report put out by Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority

SPONSORED VIDEO

In April, the report indicates revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased to $12 (-94.5%), average daily rate (ADR) fell to $131 (-51.8%) and occupancy declined to 8.9% (-69.0 percentage points).

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in April compared to a year ago. Performance data for Luxury Class properties were not available for April due to property closures.

Hotels on the island of Hawaii earned RevPAR of $13 (-93.1%) in April, with declines in both occupancy (12.4%, -62.3 percentage points) and ADR ($107, -58.8%). Properties on the Kohala Coast reported declines in RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in April.

Courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 37 )
View Comments