Hotels Statewide Report Significant Revenue Loss for April

Millions of dollars in revenue at hotels statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, hotels recorded profits of $10.4 million, a 97% drop compared to last year where hotels raked in $344.7 million.

In an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, all passengers arriving from out-of-state were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine as of March 26. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers. Many properties closed or reduced operations in April.

As a result, room supply was 45.4% lower year-over-year (887,200 room nights) and room demand dwindled to 79,100 room nights (-93.7%), according to the April Hawaii Hotel Performance Report put out by Hawaii Tourism Authority.

In April, the report indicates revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased to $12 (-94.5%), average daily rate (ADR) fell to $131 (-51.8%) and occupancy declined to 8.9% (-69.0 percentage points).

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in April compared to a year ago. Performance data for Luxury Class properties were not available for April due to property closures.

Hotels on the island of Hawaii earned RevPAR of $13 (-93.1%) in April, with declines in both occupancy (12.4%, -62.3 percentage points) and ADR ($107, -58.8%). Properties on the Kohala Coast reported declines in RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in April.