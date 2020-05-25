HPD Seeks Missing Woman

Kailee-Ann Santiago SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Kailee-Ann Santiago

Hawai‘i Island Police are searching for a missing and “at-risk” female.

Kailee-Ann Santiago is 20 years old and described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds with medium length black hair.

She was last seen in the Wainaku area in Hilo on May 23, 2020. If the public has any information that can assist in helping safely locate Santiago, call 911 or call the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.