HPD Seeks Missing Woman

By Big Island Now
May 25, 2020, 6:10 AM HST (Updated May 25, 2020, 6:13 AM)
  • Kailee-Ann Santiago
    • Kailee-Ann Santiago

Hawai‘i Island Police are searching for a missing and “at-risk” female.

Kailee-Ann Santiago is 20 years old and described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds with medium length black hair.

She was last seen in the Wainaku area in Hilo on May 23, 2020. If the public has any information that can assist in helping safely locate Santiago, call 911 or call the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

