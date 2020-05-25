Free Small Business Workshops This Week

Free online workshops will be available this week for small businesses in Hawai‘i looking to develop and improve internet sales.

House of Mana Up is utilizing 100% of its e-commerce profits, which will be matched by King’s Hawaiian, to develop programs to grow online sales for Hawai’i-based product businesses while the state experiences the impacts of decreased tourism in local markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Hawai’i brands selling online can register for free workshops focused on digital marketing and growing e-commerce sales on May 27, 28 and 29.

With each session attended, businesses are entered to win six-week consulting sessions with Kaua’i-based Google Premier Partner agency Kahuna Marketing. Kahuna is ranked in the top 1.5% of Google advertisers. A total of 10 consulting sessions will be awarded.

Register and get more details here.