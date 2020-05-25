Candidate Filing Deadline for 2020 Election Approaches

Potential candidates for public office in Hawai‘i have a little more than one week to decide if they want to run in the 2020 election cycle.

The deadline for candidates to file their nomination papers to appear on this year’s election ballot is Tuesday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m.

Individuals interested in becoming candidates may obtain and file nomination papers at various locations statewide. Due to COVID-19, candidate filing locations may be affected and candidates should contact the location for the hours of operation.

Federal and State Offices

Office of Elections – (808) 453-VOTE (8683)

Toll-Free: 1-800-442-VOTE (8683)

Federal, State, and County Offices

Hawai‘i Elections Division – (808) 961-8277

Kona Elections Division – (808) 323-4400

Maui Elections Division – (808) 270-7749

Kaua‘i Elections Division – (808) 241-4800

City and County of Honolulu Offices

Honolulu Elections Division – (808) 768-3800

The Office of Elections would like to remind candidates to collect more than the minimum number of signatures required and do not wait until the last minute to file. To help expedite the filing process, federal and state candidates may fax their nomination papers to the Office of Elections at (808) 453-6006 for signature verification prior to filing.

After the candidate filing deadline, ballots will be printed for the 2020 Primary Election. On the Primary Election ballot, voters nominate candidates to represent their political preference in the General Election. Voters must select one political preference and vote for candidates of their selected political preference only. Votes for a candidate of another political preference will not count. Additionally, voters are also eligible to vote for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and their county contests.

Starting with the 2020 Elections, all voters will automatically receive their ballot in the mail and no traditional polling places will be established. Voters should keep their voter registration address updated and be on the lookout for their mail ballot packet to be delivered July 21 for the Primary Election. Election officials continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19, and there are currently no changes to the 2020 Election schedule.

For more information about voting by mail and to check your voter registration, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 453-VOTE (8683) or Toll-Free 1-800-442-VOTE (8683).