‘Library Take Out’ System Launching Tuesday

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System has announced the statewide launch of “Library Take Out” at 47 of its 51 public libraries.

Starting Tuesday, May 26, library patrons can schedule Library Take Out appointment times to pick up their hold item(s) at local libraries.

Patrons can go to the HSPLS Library Catalog and place a hold on any item(s) they want to borrow, or they may call their local library branches to place a hold with the staff.

After receiving a notice that their item(s) are ready for pick up, patrons can schedule a Library Take Out time at picktime.com/hspls.

For patrons who placed their holds during the closure, their item(s) will be ready for pick up after the patron schedules a Library Take Out appointment time to pick up their item(s).

Library Take Out service is not available at the following libraries: Liliha, McCully, Pearl City and the Hawai‘i State Library. No book donations will be accepted at this time.

For now, library buildings remain closed to the public. For more information, visit librarieshawaii.org.