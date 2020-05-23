DOH Reports One New COVID-19 Case Overnight

By Big Island Now
May 23, 2020, 12:38 PM HST (Updated May 23, 2020, 12:38 PM)
×

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight. The new case was identified on Maui.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 414
  • Maui: 118
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 20
  • Pending:0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Saturday, 84 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people had died. To date 589 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments