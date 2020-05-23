DOH Reports One New COVID-19 Case Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight. The new case was identified on Maui.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 118

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending:0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Saturday, 84 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people had died. To date 589 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.