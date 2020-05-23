Big Island Weekly Road Closures May 23-29

The Hawai‘i Department of Transporation announced road and lane closures for May 23-29. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HOV/Contraflow lanes will not be operational on May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 23, through Friday, May 29, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

Closure of single lane at a time on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions between mile markers .6 and .9, on Friday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical upgrade and repair work. Joint County and HELCO project. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH HILO

Left lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 9 and 12.5, on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder construction.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).