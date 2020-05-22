Unpermitted Structure, 2 Cars Damaged in Pāhoa Blaze

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed an unpermitted structure and damaged two vehicles in the driveway in Nanawale Estates Friday afternoon.

At approximately 11:48 a.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a structure on the 14-0000 block of Mauna Kea Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found a 20-foot by 30-foot structure fully engulfed in flames with a partial roof collapse.

Two vehicles were also on fire — one fully involved and the other partially burning. According to fire officials, the unpermitted type construction was surrounded by large quantities of debris and old car parts.

“Multiple lava tubes and uneven terrain made fire suppression efforts incredibly challenging,” officials said. “Fortunately, no injuries occurred as a result of the blaze, and the family dog, which was initially missing, was located unharmed.”

The scene was released to HFD Fire Inspector and Hawai‘i Police Department to conduct their investigation.