Traffic Delay Expected Friday in Hilo

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will conduct work on the traffic signal at the intersection of Puainako Street and Kīlauea Ave. on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The traffic signal lights at the intersection will not be operational as work crews replace a controller cabinet and meter replacement for the light signals.

Because the traffic lights will not be working, motorists must treat the intersection as a four-way stop. Road work signs will be posted in the area and special duty officers will be on-site to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.