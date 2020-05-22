Police Seek the Public’s Help in Finding Missing Woman

By Big Island Now
May 22, 2020, 3:15 PM HST (Updated May 22, 2020, 3:15 PM)
Melissa Murdock

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman, who was reported missing.

Melissa E. Murdock was last seen in Kona on Feb. 10 and is known to venture around the Big Island. She sometimes refers to herself as “Diah” or Melissa Molina. Murdock is described as being approximately 5-feet-7-inches, 120 pounds with medium-toned skin and wavy, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on Melissa Murdock’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646 ext. 262 or [email protected]

