Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Wanted Man

The Hawaiʻi Police Department Area II Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public’s help in locating Jake Branch.

The 36-year-old is wanted for an outstanding warrant. Last month, Branch was arrested and charged with burglarizing South Kohala homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 25, he appeared before 3rd Circuit Court Judge Melvin Fujino for an arraignment and plea where he was granted supervised release.

Branch is described as being 6-feet-4-inches, 285 pounds, and is known to frequent the Kona, North and South Kohala, and Ka’ū Districts.

Anyone with information on Branch’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Detective Kayla Makino-Kahuli of the Area II Criminal Investigations Section at 808-326-4646 ext. 277.