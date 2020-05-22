Governor Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff

Following a presidential mandate, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24, 2020.

This action is a mark of respect for the victims­­­­ of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Gov. Ige orders the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, on Memorial Day until noon.

The President of the United States proclaims Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace and designates 11 a.m. as the hour in each locality that people might unite in prayer. He also asks that Americans observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3 p.m. local time Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 25.