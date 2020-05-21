Weekly Update: HPD Arrests 4 for Violating Safer-at-Home Order

From May 13-19, Hawaii Police Department arrested four people and cited 11 for violating Gov. David Ige’s safer-at-home order.

HPD has continued to enforce the governor’s mandate when appropriate, primarily in cases of non-compliance after verbal warnings or when in conjunction with unrelated calls for service.

During the eighth week of the governor’s order, specific to the offense of “Prohibited Acts” (Emergency Management), HPD arrested four persons, cited eleven persons, and initiated criminal cases against three-persons (total of 18 violations), broken down by district as follows:

Kona District: 2 persons arrested, 5 persons cited, 2 criminal cases initiated

Kaʻū District: 1 person arrested, 3 persons cited

Puna District: 1 person arrested

South Kohala District: 3 persons cited

Hāmākua District: 1 criminal case initiated

The three criminal cases involved visitors reportedly violating the 14-day travel self-quarantine, however, no arrests or citations were given to visitors in the last week.

During this past week, other unrelated criminal offenses, which prompted the police response and subsequent arrest of the suspects, involved burglary, theft, terroristic threatening, promoting a dangerous drug, and obstruction of government operations. Some of the behavior exhibited by violators to whom citations were issued consisted of disregarding repeated warning by police, traffic/motor vehicle offenses, congregating/loitering on/alongside the road, or at a park/beach area.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s seventh week combined total enforcement stands at 347 individual offenses (98 arrests, 237 citations issued, and 12 additional cases).