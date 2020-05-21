Sewer Main Break Causes Wastewater Leak on Waikoloa Beach Drive

No wastewater entered the ocean after a break on a 12-inch diameter sewer pipeline leaked thousands of gallons onto the ground alongside Waikoloa Beach Drive, in the Waikoloa Beach Resort.

The break occurred at 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday. Hawai‘i Water Service responded to the scene to contain the break and ensure public safety. Upon arrival, the water company set up barricades, cones, and warning tape to restrict public access. The utility also mobilized its pumper truck, excavator equipment, and private pumper truck contractors to assist in bypassing the sewage pump station to enable repair of the pipeline.

Hawai‘i Water is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group. According to a press release from California Water Service, crews excavated and repaired the pipe, which broke due to tree root intrusion. Crews determined that about 3,000 gallons leaked above-ground and into a drain that does not connect to the ocean. Wastewater did not enter any waterways at any time.

Hawai‘i Water reported the leak and is working with the appropriate government agencies, including the Hawai‘i State Department of Health Wastewater Branch.

“We are committed to operating in a manner that protects the environment, so responding quickly is important to us and enabled us to keep the leak from growing or reaching any waterways,” said Henry (Hana) Giltner, Hawai‘i Water General Superintendent. “Additionally, due to tree roots in the area impacting the sewer main, we have been replacing sections of this main since last year and will be replacing this section soon.”