BBH Continues Suspension of Traditional Blood Drives

Drives for Blood Bank of Hawai‘i continue to be suspended in an effort to maintain the safety of donors, staff and the state’s blood supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All traditional blood drives, including neighbor island blood drives and O‘ahu drives hosted by Lifesaver Clubs, are on hold.

“We want to thank all of our neighbor island donors and volunteers for their support and understanding,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank’s chief executive officer. “We’d also like to recognize and thank all Oahu donors for their courageous response — it’s incredible that we’ve had 1,372 donors step up to donate for the first time during this crisis.”

O‘ahu collections will continue at six locations with all safety precautions in place. The following site schedule is confirmed for the month of June. Castle Medical Center will replace Kailua Town Center on the east side and Walmart Kapolei will replace the Salvation Army’s KROC Center on the west side. O‘ahu donors should be healthy and may register to donate at www.bloodbanktough.org or call 808-848-4770 to make an appointment, as walk-in appointments are no longer available.