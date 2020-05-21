Arizona Visitor Arrested For Quarantine Violations

Social media posts have landed another Hawai‘i visitor in hot water.

Special Agents from the Investigation Division of the Department of the Attorney General on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Alyza Alder, of Gilbert, AZ, on charges of violating the state’s mandatory 14-day-quarantine rule and for unsworn falsification to authority.

Police took Alder into custody at a fast-food restaurant in Laie, after a citizen notified authorities that she was allegedly in violation of emergency rules.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority assisted law enforcement with the case.

Alder arrived on O‘ahu on May 6 and allegedly began posting photos of herself swimming off beaches in Lāʻie and Hau‘ula between May 8 and Wednesday. Investigators say while she still should have been under quarantine, she took employment at the restaurant. She has been booked and charged, and her bail is set at $2,000.

“We are asking everyone — returning residents and visitors — to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order,” said State Attorney General Clare Connors. “The 14-day self-quarantine rules protect everyone’s health and safety. As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawai‘i with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”