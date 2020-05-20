Police Seek Help Locating Suspect in South Kona Theft

Surveillance footage of a reported theft in South Kona on May 12. Courtesy of HPD

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect involved in a theft investigation in the Kealakekua/Kainaliu area.

The incident occurred on May 12. At approximately 4 p.m., police say, a female left a clothing store, located on the 79-000 block of Mamalahoa Highway, without paying for several items.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect while in the store. She is described as having a tan complexion and a large build. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue “Adidas” letters and logo and blue jean pants.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case or the identity of the person depicted, to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Leonard Warren at 808-326-4646 ext. 253.