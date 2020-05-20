Police Arrest 15 For DUI Over The Last Week

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 11 through May 17, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 330 DUI arrests compared with 436 during the same period last year a decrease of 24.3%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 4 89 Puna 6 77 Ka’u 0 4 Kona 3 126 South Kohala 2 21 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 15 330

There have been 305 major accidents so far this year compared with 366 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.7%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.