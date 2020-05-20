Police Arrest 15 For DUI Over The Last Week

By Big Island Now
May 20, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated May 19, 2020, 1:12 PM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 11 through May 17, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 330 DUI arrests compared with 436 during the same period last year a decrease of 24.3%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo01
South Hilo489
Puna677
Ka’u04
Kona3126
South Kohala221
North Kohala08
Island Total15330
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 305 major accidents so far this year compared with 366 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.7%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities. 

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments