HPD Seeks Help Finding ‘At-Risk’ Man

Hawai‘i Police is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk 79-year-old man who went missing this morning.

William Boyd was last seen at 5:30 a.m. at Hilo Medical Center. He is described as 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say Boyd may be operating a 2014 silver-blue Toyota Prius with the Hawai‘i license plate ZCM-251. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.