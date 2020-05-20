HPD Seeks Help Finding ‘At-Risk’ Man

HPD Seeks Help Finding ‘At-Risk’ ManMay 20, 2020, 9:45 AM HST (Updated May 20, 2020, 9:45 AM)
Hawai‘i Police is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk 79-year-old man who went missing this morning.
William Boyd was last seen at 5:30 a.m. at Hilo Medical Center. He is described as 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
Police say Boyd may be operating a 2014 silver-blue Toyota Prius with the Hawai‘i license plate ZCM-251. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.