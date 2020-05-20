Hawai‘i County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Opens Comment Period

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense invites residents and other stakeholders to review and comment on the recently completed draft update to the Hawai‘i County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP). The 14-day public review period of the Draft Plan begins on May 19 and ends on June 2, 2020, at 5 p.m.

In October of 2019, the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency embarked on a planning process to prepare for and lessen the impacts of specified natural hazards by updating the MHMP.

Responding to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (Public Law 106-390), Civil Defense began to pool resources to create a uniform hazard mitigation strategy that can be consistently applied to the defined planning area and used to ensure eligibility for specified grant funding success.

A copy of the draft MHMP plan and narrated PowerPoint presentation online.

A brief live virtual presentation regarding the Draft Plan and opportunities to receive public comment will be provided during the comment period. It will take place on May 27 at 5 p.m. via the virtual meeting platform WebEx.

Fill out the registration form to receive an invitation to the hosted meeting.

Members of the public can also access a recording of the virtual presentation and provide written comments on the draft plan via the Hazard Mitigation Plan website.

Direct your comments and questions on the MHMP to Cindy Rolli, Tetra Tech, Inc. at [email protected].