Google Doodle Honors Bruddah Iz

By Big Island Now
May 20, 2020, 10:35 AM HST (Updated May 20, 2020, 10:35 AM)
Google honored one of Hawai‘i’s most beloved musicians in an animated “Google Doodle.”

Today would’ve been Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole’s 61st birthday.  In honor of the man and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a two-minute video clip of Bruddah Iz singing a rendition of “Over the Rainbow” is posted to Google’s homepage.

Bruddah Iz was a ukulele player and singer-songwriter for Makaha. His remake of “Over the Rainbow” is beloved worldwide.

The animated music video features places in Hawai‘i that were significant to Bruddah Iz.  It will remain on the main page for one day before joining a playlist of previous animations. Click here to check it out.

