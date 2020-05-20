Google Doodle Honors Bruddah Iz

Google honored one of Hawai‘i’s most beloved musicians in an animated “Google Doodle.”

Today would’ve been Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole’s 61st birthday. In honor of the man and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a two-minute video clip of Bruddah Iz singing a rendition of “Over the Rainbow” is posted to Google’s homepage.

Bruddah Iz was a ukulele player and singer-songwriter for Makaha. His remake of “Over the Rainbow” is beloved worldwide.

The animated music video features places in Hawai‘i that were significant to Bruddah Iz. It will remain on the main page for one day before joining a playlist of previous animations. Click here to check it out.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 61st birthday of Native Hawaiian musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, whose beloved rendition of "Over the Rainbow" still brings joy around the world 🌈🎶 SPONSORED VIDEO Watch the video honoring the "Voice of Hawai'i" for #APAHM 🏝🎤 → https://t.co/JvkPTAWqSo pic.twitter.com/220yO9HKih — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) May 20, 2020

"The Doodle is full of places in Hawai'i that had special significance for Israel [Kamakawiwoʻole]," says Doodler @sophiediao. "I tried to depict scenes that reflected who [he] was as a person." 🎨 See more behind today's #APAHM #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/JvkPTAWqSo pic.twitter.com/2otQxDEGef — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) May 20, 2020