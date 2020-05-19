Police Seek Man For Questioning

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking a Big Island man for questioning relative to an incident that occurred in Hawi during March.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Chris Bryant Schuchard, a 32-year-old male who is known to frequent the Hawi, Waikoloa and Kona areas.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Schuchard is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm of a grim reaper, a tattoo of a seahorse on his left forearm and tattoos on both inner forearms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646 ext. 262 or to call the department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311.