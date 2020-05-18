HPD Seeking Missing, Endangered Teen

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chaliah Caitano was last seen in the Mountain View area on May 6 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Due to her age, Caitano is considered endangered, police said.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing about 100 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an army-green hoodie and black spandex pants, carrying a large black Nike bag.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Caitano to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810. He may also be contacted via email at [email protected].

The public may also call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.