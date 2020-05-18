HPD Continues Hunt for Stolen Water Rescue Equipment

Hawai‘i Island Police continue to investigate a theft of $30,000 of equipment from Isaac Hale Beach Park, which robbed much-needed assets used to assist Hawai‘i Fire Department Ocean Safety Officers (lifeguards) during water rescues.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 11, Puna Patrol Officers responded to a report of a suspect(s) entering a locked shipping container and removing several items including a Polaris UTV, Hawaiʻi Fire Department handheld radio, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and other rescue items.

“Because of this theft, the beach park and Puna district lost the service of the Rescue Water Craft, which is priceless in saving lives at one of the most dangerous shore breaks on the island,” Hawaii Fire Department Deputy Chief Lance Uchida said last week. “The Polaris was used to launch the Ski at the beach park, and without the Ski, we put our lifeguards in unneeded danger during water rescues.”

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the incidents to call Officer Kaipo Aurello at 808-965-2716 or the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.