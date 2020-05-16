Premier Medical Group to Host 2 COVID-19 Popup Clinics Next Week

Premier Medical Group, with the support of Hawai‘i County, Hope Services and the Hawai‘i National Guard, will be offering two free COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinics next week.

The first popup clinic will take place on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hilo’s Civic Auditorium. Access will be through the Manono Street entrance. The second event will be held on May 20 at Pāhoa District Park, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These clinics are open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Antibody testing will be available during both drive-through clinics. Antibody testing, which requires a blood draw, can determine if a person has previously had COVID-19. Drive-through antibody testing is available nowhere else in the state.

Antibody testing will be offered only to those previously identified as having had the Coronavirus, or those with high-risk exposures, including healthcare workers, first responders and family members or those with close contact to known positives.

There is a $43 out-of-pocket cost to people whose medical insurance plans do not cover the antibody test. Residents are advised to call their insurance provider to find out if they’re covered. For further information, call Premier Medical Group at 808-304-9745 or Hawaii County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.