Hawai‘i Water Service Offers Customer Options Amid Pandemic

Hawai‘i Water Service is offering assistance to customers struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company sent out a press release last week encouraging those who have been especially hard hit— by a job loss, illness or other hardship — to call their local Hawai‘i Water Service Customer Center for assistance at 808-883-2046 or toll-free at 877-886-7784.

“We want to help our customers through this unprecedented, challenging time, whether that means offering a due date extension or another payment arrangement,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, we want customers to know we are here for them.”

Hawai‘i Water serves about 4,800 service connections in the communities of Ka’anapali, Pukalani, Waikoloa, North Kona Coast and the Kohala Coast on the islands of Maui and Hawai‘i. For more information, visit www.hawaiiwaterservice.com.