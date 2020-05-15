Police Seek Help Finding 2 Missing Teenagers

By Big Island Now
May 15, 2020, 10:06 AM HST (Updated May 15, 2020, 10:06 AM)
Andrew K. Cox Jr.

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teenaged boys.

Andrew K. Cox Jr., 17, of Hilo, and Haloa Beaudet, 16, of Kailua-Kona, were last seen at the Hawaiʻi Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo on Feb. 1, 2020.

Andrew is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Haloa is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 132 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Haloa Beaudet

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

