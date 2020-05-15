Police Seek Help Finding 2 Missing Teenagers

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teenaged boys.

Andrew K. Cox Jr., 17, of Hilo, and Haloa Beaudet, 16, of Kailua-Kona, were last seen at the Hawaiʻi Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo on Feb. 1, 2020.

Andrew is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Haloa is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 132 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.