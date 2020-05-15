HPD Outstanding Warrants List: May 15, 2020

As of Friday May 15, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Randy Brown, 59, Lakeside, CA

Randy R. Brown, 43, Pāhoa

Lizzelle K. Bruce-Tavares, 25, Pāhoa

Kirsten A. Brugman, 56, Hilo

Jaughn P.H. Bruhn, 29, Kaneohe, HI

Lorraine V. Bruland, 66, Pāhoa

Andrew P.P. Brune, 51, Waikoloa

Bradley K. Bryan, 35, Kapa‘a

Roger W.I. Bryant, 24, Mountain View

George M.K.H. Buchan, 40, Pāhoa

Beverly Buck, 59, Kailua-Kona

John R. Buck, 42, Pāhoa

Byron L.M. Buckley Jr., 47, Volcano

Cherish N. Buckley, 26, Las Vegas, NV

Christopher T. Buckley, 48, Kea‘au

Brian D. Buerger, 58, Kailua-Kona

Kevin Bugler, 49, Waianae, HI

Robert J.K. Bulawan, 41, Waikoloa

Marie T. Bull, 56, Kea‘au

Andrew Bullock, 24, Keauhou

Jamed E. Bunch, 83, Houston, TX

Jimmeylyn V. Bunch, 39, Kailua-Kona

Antone M. Bundy, 24, Kea‘au

Kristen N. Bunge, 27, Vallencia, CA

Thassa Bunpheng, 39, Richardson, TX

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.