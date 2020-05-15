HPD Outstanding Warrants List: May 15, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: May 15, 2020May 15, 2020, 11:00 AM HST (Updated May 15, 2020, 9:55 AM)
As of Friday May 15, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Randy Brown, 59, Lakeside, CA
Randy R. Brown, 43, Pāhoa
Lizzelle K. Bruce-Tavares, 25, Pāhoa
Kirsten A. Brugman, 56, Hilo
Jaughn P.H. Bruhn, 29, Kaneohe, HI
Lorraine V. Bruland, 66, Pāhoa
Andrew P.P. Brune, 51, Waikoloa
Bradley K. Bryan, 35, Kapa‘a
Roger W.I. Bryant, 24, Mountain View
George M.K.H. Buchan, 40, Pāhoa
Beverly Buck, 59, Kailua-Kona
John R. Buck, 42, Pāhoa
Byron L.M. Buckley Jr., 47, Volcano
Cherish N. Buckley, 26, Las Vegas, NV
Christopher T. Buckley, 48, Kea‘au
Brian D. Buerger, 58, Kailua-Kona
Kevin Bugler, 49, Waianae, HI
Robert J.K. Bulawan, 41, Waikoloa
Marie T. Bull, 56, Kea‘au
Andrew Bullock, 24, Keauhou
Jamed E. Bunch, 83, Houston, TX
Jimmeylyn V. Bunch, 39, Kailua-Kona
Antone M. Bundy, 24, Kea‘au
Kristen N. Bunge, 27, Vallencia, CA
Thassa Bunpheng, 39, Richardson, TX
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.