Hawai‘i County Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Hawai‘i County Fair has been canceled due to gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Hawai‘i Country Fair Foundation announced the 70th annual event’s cancelation this week. The fair was scheduled to run Sept. 17-20. The foundation president Kelton Chang, and partners E.K Fernandez LLC/Carnival Events was to take place stated in a press release that public health and safety of the guests, community partners, volunteers and employees come first.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our 70th Annual Hawai‘i County Fair Celebration will return in 2021 with dates to be determined. Our committee will continue to plan for the success and bring a positive and much-needed family fun event,” Chang stated.

Any questions or information can be found on the Hawai‘i Country Fair Foundation’s Facebook page. Questions can also be emailed to [email protected], or call 808-935-5022.