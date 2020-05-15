Greenwaste Service for Kealakehe Transfer Station Reopening

By Big Island Now
May 15, 2020, 2:13 PM HST (Updated May 15, 2020, 3:33 PM)
Greenwaste service for residential users will be available at the Kealakehe Transfer Station is reopening on Saturday. The service will be open Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greenwaste service limitations are:

A maximum of one residential load per day, with a maximum of five cubic yards per load. (Five cubic yards is the equivalent of a full-sized pickup truck with an eight-foot bed filled up to the cab).

Users must keep six feet or greater social distance from each other and facility employees. If six feet of social distance cannot be maintained, all users must wear a face covering.

