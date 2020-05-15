Big Island Weekend Road Closures: May 15-17

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for the weekend of May 15-17. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

NORTH HILO

Shoulder closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 16, between Old Māmalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, May 16, through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for landscaping work.

PĀHOA (24-Hour Work)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 16, through Friday, May 22, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 105 and 110, Hawai‘i Belt Road and Ali‘i Drive, on Saturday, May 16, through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 99.5, between on Saturday, May 16, through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Kea‘au Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, May 16, through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for landscaping maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 45 and 47, on Saturday, May 16, through Sunday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 9.4, on Saturday, May 16 through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscaping work.

KOHALA

Closure of a single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 19.3, on Saturday, May 16, through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).