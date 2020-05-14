Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Pāhoa Woman

Police seek the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa woman who was reported missing on May 13.

Jan Shon Liao, 65, was last seen walking away from her Hawaiian Beaches residence around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Liao is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes, and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white-colored shirt, brown shorts, and carrying a multi-colored bag.

Hawaii Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.