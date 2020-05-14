Flags Ordered to Half-Staff of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff on Friday, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Ige is following the direction of President Donald Trump. Flags are to be lowered at the State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, as well as Hawai‘i National Guard.

In addition, the President will light the White House blue in honor of law enforcement officers on May 15, having earlier proclaimed May 10 through May 15 Police Week. The President also encourages all Americans to display the American flag from their homes and business on May 15.

Link to the President’s proclamation here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-peace-officers-memorial-day-police-week-2020/?utm_source=link