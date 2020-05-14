Approval of Funding for Upcoming CIP Projects Moves to Full Senate

The Senate Ways and Means Committee agreed on the Capital Improvement Project budget for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 totaling more than $5.1 billion. The bill now moves to the full Senate for a second reading.

To address some of the statewide needs that have become painfully apparent due to the coronavirus pandemic, CIP funds will be used to make upgrades to outdated Department of Labor and Industrial Relations unemployment computer systems ($10 million) and to modernize of the Department of Accounting and General Services finance systems ($17 million).

The CIP budget also includes funding for many “shovel ready” construction projects that can begin work quickly providing much needed jobs to “help resuscitate Hawaii’s struggling economy.”

Hawaii County is set to receive CIP funds for the following projects:

$1 million for reservoir decommissioning

$750,000 for renovation and improvements to the former Kona courthouse, Keakealani Building

$6 million for phase I construction of rubberized track and synthetic turf at Hilo High School

$6 million for the expansion and improvement of the oncology clinic at Hilo Medical Center

$3 million for a second catherization laboratory, cardiac unit, Hilo Medical Center

$1 million for the plans and designs for a replacement and relocation of a boat ramp in the Puna District

$9 million for improvements of facilities at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole

$30 million for the widening of Kea‘au-Pahoa Road

$22 million for safety improvements in the Waimea region

$90 million for the extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway

HB 2725 HD1 SD1 and SB 3080 SD4 contains the funding totals for all Capital Improvement Projects including renovations, repairs, and major maintenance to existing facilities, landscape improvements, new construction, land acquisition, and utility modifications statewide.