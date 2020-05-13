Police Investigate Body Found in Burned Structure

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a fatal structure fire that occurred in Puna on Wednesday morning, May 13.

Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire at a residence on Ahiukau Street in the Eden Roc Subdivision.

Responding personnel found the two-story structure fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was discovered in the remnants of the dwelling.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation which is currently classified as a fire and a coroner’s inquest. The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are still under investigation. However, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Blaine Morishita at 808-961-2385 or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.