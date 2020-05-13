HPD Arrest 14 For DUI Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
May 13, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated May 12, 2020, 5:26 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 14 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 4 through May 11, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 316 DUI arrests compared with 409 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.7%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo01
South Hilo385
Puna772
Ka’u04
Kona4123
South Kohala019
North Kohala08
Island Total14316
There have been 290 major accidents so far this year compared with 341 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in 8 fatalities compared with six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

