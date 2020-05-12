HPD Seeks Armed Robbery Suspect

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Mikah K. Costa, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has no known permanent address but is known to frequent the Pāhoa area.

Police advise the public not to approach Costa. He is wanted on an outstanding Warrant of Arrest, a Contempt warrant, as well as for questioning relative to two separate investigations involving a firearm.

One of the cases was a reported theft of a firearm in October 2018, and the other case is an armed robbery that was reported Sunday, May 10. Both offenses occurred in the Pāhoa area.

Costa is identified as being 5-feet-9 inches, 155 pounds, thin build, olive complexion, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Costa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.