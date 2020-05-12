HPD Honors Fallen Heroes During National Police Week

The Hawai‘i Police Department on Monday morning honored those who’ve given their lives in service of the Big Island community.

Hawai‘i County Police Chief Paul Ferreira and his upper command staff held a private ceremony at the “Ka Malu Aloha” police memorial wall located in Hilo.

Tribute was made to Officer Manuel Cadinha, who gave his life in 1918, Officer William “Red” Oili, who gave his life in 1936, Officer Ronald “Shige” Jitchaku, who gave his life in 1990, Officer Kenneth Keliipio, who gave his life in 1997, Park Ranger Steve Makuakane-Jarrell, who gave his life in 1999, and Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, who was killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2018.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. National Police Week is being observed this week through May 16, 2020.

In an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time still pay tribute to the Big Island’s fallen heroes, HPD made some adjustments to its Annual Police Week ceremony. As a result, the department did not invite guests or the family members of the fallen heroes to a formal ceremony this year. Police said this was a very tough decision, but that they believed it was the right one.

Those who wish to view the ceremony may do so by clicking here.