HFD Rescues Two Dogs From Hilo Structure Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department saved two pet dogs and contained a fire in Hilo on Tuesday afternoon.

A report of a structure fire on Hinano Street came into HFD at 12:24 p.m., with black smoke emanating from the rear of the structure with possible propane tank involvement.

The Waiakea Fire Station and Central Fire Station responded to the scene, making entry through the front door. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area of the home. A search of the residence found two dogs, unharmed and hiding.

HFD reported a total loss of $25,000, while $100,000 worth of property was salvaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.