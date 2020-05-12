DWS Cancels Water Conservation For South Kona

By Big Island Now
May 12, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated May 12, 2020, 2:20 AM)
Effective immediately, the water conservation notice for all affected South Kona customers is canceled. Normal water use may resume immediately.

Customers maintained conservation measures, so drinking water remained available to all customers throughout the conservation request.

To learn more about water conservation practices, visit the Department of Water Supply website at www.hawaiidws.org. For more information, call 808-961-8050 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 to report after-hour emergencies, or send an email to [email protected].

