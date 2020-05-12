Big Island Reuse and HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers to Reopen

Some Hawai‘i County recycling programs are set to reopen soon.

Reuse Centers at Recycling and Transfer Stations will reopen on Wednesday, May 13. HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers at the County Recycling and Transfer Stations will reopen on Saturday, May 23.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Customers must wear a face mask and keep a six-foot social distance from each other and facility employees.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for locations and services, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.