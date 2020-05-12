Big Island Antibody and Standard COVID-19 Weekly Testing Schedule

Antibody testing will be available this week at Premier Medical Group’s clinics in Pāhoa, Waimea, North Kohala and Hilo testing clinics. Antibody testing can determine if a person has previously had COVID-19. Drive-through antibody testing is available nowhere else in the state, according to a Hawai‘i County press release.

The next clinics that will offer antibody testing are:

Pāhoa District Park — Wednesday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Waimea District Park — Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Kohala (Kamehameha Park) — Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hilo (Civic Auditorium) — Monday, May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Antibody testing will be offered only to those previously identified as having had the coronavirus, or those with high-risk exposures including healthcare workers, first responders and family members/those with close contact to known positives. A blood draw detects the presence of SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies in your system.

There is a $43 out-of-pocket cost to people whose medical insurance plans do not cover the antibody test. Call your insurance provider to find out if you’re covered.

SPONSORED VIDEO

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pens.

For further information, call Premier Medical Group at 808-304-9745 or Hawai‘i County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

Standard COVID-19 Testing

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai’i, HOPE Services and the Hawai‘i National Guard, will offer a free drive-through screening and testing clinic at Pāhoa District Park, located at 15-3022 Kauhale Street, on Wednesday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Free drive-through screening and testing will also be offered at the clinic at Waimea District Park in Kamuela on Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au, North Kohala, on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

These clinics are open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on-site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the state’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.